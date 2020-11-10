Morgan Stanley Lowers National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) to Underweight

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.97. National Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

