MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,093,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.54.

MongoDB stock opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.36. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

