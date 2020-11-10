Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

