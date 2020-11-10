Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $88,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

