Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,320 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

