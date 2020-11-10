Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.42. 949,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 452,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $554.09 million, a PE ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,496.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,376 shares of company stock valued at $898,284 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.