Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $265.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $233.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRTX. Bank of America started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CSFB boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.15.

MRTX opened at $227.22 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $240.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 105.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

