Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.21. 8,111,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,819,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 346.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.