Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.06.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $60.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -95.81, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Magna International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.