Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,485 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $198,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Facebook by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.01. The company has a market cap of $794.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

