Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,235 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in AutoZone by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,151.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,144.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

