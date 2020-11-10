Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 272.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

