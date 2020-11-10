Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,648,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,190,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $214.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

