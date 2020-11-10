Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,297 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.37% of HollyFrontier worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,978,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $23,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $23,802,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 629,014 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after buying an additional 625,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

