Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $152.93 and last traded at $153.45. 10,741,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 5,043,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average is $144.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

