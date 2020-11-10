Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.18% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 253,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 307,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 269,297 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.59.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

