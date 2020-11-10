Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $2.83 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 37.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

