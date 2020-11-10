Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $2.83 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 37.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $77.49.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
