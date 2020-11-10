Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 630,164 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.84, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

