Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $814,589.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,068.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,145 shares of company stock worth $7,301,640. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

