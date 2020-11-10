Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 27,353 Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Peloton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Peloton from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Peloton from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.31.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726 over the last ninety days.

Shares of PTON opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $139.75.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

