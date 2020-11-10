Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

