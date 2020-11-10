Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,944 shares of company stock worth $4,889,631. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.99. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $288.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

