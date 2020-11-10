Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

