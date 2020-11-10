Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 53.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,464 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $240.22 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

