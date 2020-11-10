Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David Loasby increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $192.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $202.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

