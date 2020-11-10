Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 53,987 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $185.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $194.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

