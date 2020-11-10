Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $321.86 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.36.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

