Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $301.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.