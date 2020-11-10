Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,605,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 530,271 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $117.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

