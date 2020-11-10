Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

