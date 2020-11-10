Krios (GIG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $395.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Krios has traded 85% higher against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $395.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00184634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.01040115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

