KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

