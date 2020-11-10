Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 101,517 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 138,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 418,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 91,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.37.

NYSE KIM opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

