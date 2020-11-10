KeyCorp Comments on Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research report issued on Sunday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOLF. TheStreet lowered Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

NYSE GOLF opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

