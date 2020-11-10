JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Overweight

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.