Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.9% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 166,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

NYSE:JLL opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.