JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 8.2%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.01 and last traded at $84.86. Approximately 19,945,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,641,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Loop Capital raised their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
