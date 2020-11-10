Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 145 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.35. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.