Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $155,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,548.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,485.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.