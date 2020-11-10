Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,565,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.99.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

