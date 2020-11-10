IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 7.7%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 847,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 750,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

