iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after buying an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

