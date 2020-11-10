Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $497,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 106,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,815,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 121,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 60,192 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,548.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,485.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

