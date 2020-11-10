iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $238.82 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $267.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 1.78.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,637 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $203,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

