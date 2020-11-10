Investors Purchase Large Volume of Two Harbors Investment Call Options (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,652 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,042% compared to the average daily volume of 404 call options.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after buying an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 1,435,969 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,647.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,427,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 1,345,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 359.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,267,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.