Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

XSLV stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

