Intersect Capital LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.82 and a 200-day moving average of $261.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

