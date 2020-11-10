Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a PE ratio of -229.98, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

