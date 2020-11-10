Intersect Capital LLC Buys 438 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 2,353,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,618,000 after buying an additional 1,067,627 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.