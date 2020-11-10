Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $278.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.99 and a 200 day moving average of $247.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,812. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

